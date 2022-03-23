Tornado kills at least 1, destroys homes near US city of New Orleans

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — A large tornado destroyed homes and claimed at least one life near the US city of New Orleans on Tuesday night, according to media reports.

“Large tornado on the ground in New Orleans! Take shelter now!” tweeted the National Weather Service’s local office at 8:35 pm local time (0235 GMT).

“Severe damage to homes” was reported in Arabi, an eastern suburb of New Orleans, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office in St. Bernard Parish.

“Rescue efforts are under way for residents trapped in their homes,” it added.

At least one person was killed in Arabi, the president of the parish — equivalent to a county in Louisiana — told local TV station WDSU.

Images circulating on local TV channels and online showed homes torn apart, with light poles, power lines and debris strewn across the streets.

“State agencies are assisting local officials as needed as they assess the damage and impacts of these tornadoes,” tweeted Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

“My prayers are with you in Southeast Louisiana tonight. Please be safe.”

The tornado was produced by a line of storms working its way across the southern United States on Tuesday, with other damaging twisters spotted in eastern Texas earlier in the day, and more possible throughout the evening.

“A damaging gust or a tornado remains possible over the next few hours,” the National Weather Service tweeted.

