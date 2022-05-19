Top Senator-elect Robin Padilla vows to push for charter change, federalism

Appeals to both incumbent and newly-elected senators to back federalism which he believes has the support of over 26M Filipinos who voted for him

(Eagle News) – Top senator-elect Robin actor Padilla urged his fellow senators to support the campaign for constitutional reform, saying that it is now the right time to push for charter change and allow for a federal system of government.

In his short message after he was proclaimed senator by the Commission on Elections, Padilla urged his fellow senators – both the incumbent and the newly elected — to move towards changing the 1987 Constitution, saying that most of the problems that they want to solve is systemic.

“Ang tangi kong hiling ngayon yun pong 26 plus million na bumoto po sa akin, naniniwala po sila sa aking plataporma at yun po ang reporma sa ating Saligang Batas,” he said after he was proclaimed on Wednesday afternoon, May 18.

“Hinihingi ko po sa inyo, mga kapatid ko sa Senado, atin na pong bigyan ng pagkakataon ang reporma,” he said.

-Campaign platform for charter change-

Padilla, who garnered 26,612,434 votes, said that those who voted for him believed in his campaign platform for charter change.

He said that the solution on the various problems ailing the country today on wages, jobs and education are all dependent on charter change.

“Lahat po yan ay nakasalalay kung ating haharapin ang reporma ng Saligang Batas,” the senator-elect said.

The actor and TV personality, who came from a political and showbiz clan, topped the senatorial race even though this was his first time to run for public office.

He said that it was an honor to be part of an election that has been conducted honestly and fairly as he thanked the Comelec and all his supporters coming from various sectors and religious groups.

Padilla, who converted to Islam in the late 1990s while he was serving a jail term for illegal possession of firearms at the New Bilibid Prisons, said his victory was a symbol of unity of both Muslims and Christians. He said that he was truly humbled with his victory and would work hard to fulfill his campaign vow.

-Padilla says his win symbolized unity of Muslims and Christians-

He also thanked God for his victory at the polls. He also thanked the Comelec commissioners and all the frontliners in the May 9, 2022 elections including the teachers and soldiers who made sure that the event would be peaceful, clean and orderly.

“Isa pong karangalan sa akin ang mapabilang po sa isang halalan na nagpapakita ng isang napakalinis na halalan. Maraming maraming salamat po,” Padilla said.

“Ang akin pong pagkapanalo ay isang simbolo ng pagkakaisa ng mga Muslim at Kristiyano,” he said.

Padilla said that the last time that there had been a member of the Muslim community at the Philippine senate was around 30 years ago. This was when Senator Santanina Rasul served at the senate from 1987 to 1995. Rasul was also the first Muslim member of the Philippine Senate, and was one of the first women senators of the Philippines after the People Power Revolution in 1986.

The senator-elect also thanked the various religious groups whose members had supported him and voted for him, including the Iglesia Ni Cristo members who voted for him unitedly as part of the Church’s biblical teaching to vote as one. He thanked INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo for helping him and the Muslim community to have another voice at the Senate

He also thanked the priests, nuns and members of Catholic Church who voted for him, and also expressed his gratitude to Davao-City based executive pastor of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ Apollo Quiboloy, as well members of the El Shaddai and its leader Mike Velarde.

“Inyo pong itinaas ang inyo pong mga kapatid na Muslim na sa matagal na panahon ay humihingi ng pansin. Ako po’y buong pusong nagpapasalamat sa inyo,” he said.

He also thanked President Rodrigo Duterte and senator Christopher “Bong” Go for their support.

Padilla ran under the administration’s PDP-Laban party.

At his proclamation, no less than the Comelec chair, fellow Muslim Saidaman Pangarungan, who introduced Padilla and cited his many efforts to improve the lives of many Muslim Fillipinos.

“The public knows he has overcome several challenges in life. Getting the top spot in the senatorial race is proof that one is not defined by their past performances and circumstances,” the Comelec chair said before calling Padilla to the stage using his Muslim name, Abdul Aziz.

-Surprise win-

In an interview by NET25 news program, Mata ng Agila, Padilla said he never thought that he would top the senate race. What happened was a very big surprise to him, he said.

“Kasi hindi ko naman minithi yun. Ang minithi ko lang talaga ay makasama doon sa 12 bilang representasyon ng mga Muslim. Kaya ang laking gulat ko nung lumabas yung numero na tayo nga po ang number 1,” he said.

“Hindi talaga ako makapaniwala. Kasi nagbantay pa ako niyan e. Nung unang gabi…. Hindi ako nakatutok sa senador. Nakatutok ako sa pangulo,” explained Padilla recalling how he almost had no sleep keeping watch as the numbers came in on the presidential and vice-presidential race.

The actor is a known supporter and actively campaign for now President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and his running-mate presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

He said he was just surprised when family members and friends kept on calling him, congratulating him for maintaining his lead at the senate race.

“Nakatutok ako sa (labanan sa) Pangulo. Yung mga kasama ko sa bahay, mga kaibigan ko, tawagan nang tawagan (ng) ‘congratulations, congratulations.’ Hindi ko naman ma-ano ba, mayakap yun or ma-grasp yun, kasi ano nga ako (tutok nga ako) sa presidential. Nung lumanamg na di BBM at si Ma’am Sara Duterte, doon ko lang naharap yung sa (results ng) senador,” he said.

Padilla said he sees his win as a sign that most of the Filipinos hunger for change in the system of government, and support his push for constitutional reform and a federal system of government.

He said when the numbers consistently showed that he was the leading senatorial candidate, getting the most number of votes, he started to further study the matter of constitutional change and federalism.

He said he called up several law experts on charter change, on the parliamentary system of government and on federalism, so that he would be prepared when he sits as senator on his first day in office.

“Totohanan na ito. Ayaw natin na pagdating doon eh, tulala ka lang doon. Hindi po. Kailangan sa unang araw na tayo ay maupo doon ay inilalalatag na natin kung ano ang ibinoto ng sinasabi natin na mahigit na 26 million,” he said.

Padilla’s grandfather is the former governor of Bulacan Jose Padilla Sr., and his father Roy Padilla Sr., was the former governor of Camarines Norte. He aiso related to the late senator Ambrosio Padilla who had served at the Philippine Senate from 1957 to September 1972.

(Eagle News Service)