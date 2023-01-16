Toll from Dnipro strike in Ukraine rises to 35

Rescuers works on a residential building destroyed after a missile strike, in Dnipro on January 14, 2023. – A strike on a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on January 14, 2023 killed at least five people and wounded 39, officials said, as the president blasted Russian “terror”. (Photo by vitalii matokha / AFP)

Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP)

A weekend strike on a residential building in Ukraine’s centre-east city of Dnipro killed at least 35 people, including two children, the regional governor said Monday as rescue operations continued.

“As of now, the enemy attack took the lives of 35 residents of the building, including two children. Thirty nine people were saved, 75 were injured,” Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on social media.

He added that the “fate of another 35 residents of the building is unknown” as the search for survivors was continuing nearly 40 hours after the strike.

An earlier toll from rescuers had stood at 30.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned the Russian people’s “cowardly silence” over the attack, noting that Ukraine had received messages of sympathy from around the world over “this terror.”

“The rescue operation will last as long as there is even the slightest chance to save lies,” the Ukrainian leader had said.

