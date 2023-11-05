Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta to be in PHL on Nov. 10 for state visit

(Eagle News)–Timor-Leste’s President José Ramos-Horta will be in the country on Friday, Nov. 10.

The Presidential Communications Office said during his state visit, the various areas of cooperation between the Philippines and Timor-Leste when it comes to technical, political, educational and economic partnerships will be discussed.

To be present during the visit are representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the PCO said.

During a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Indonesia last May, President Marcos assured Timor-Leste of the Philippines’ continued support for its move to become a full-fledged member of the regional bloc.

Timor-Leste joined the 42nd ASEAN Summit as an observer.