Here’s a timelapse video of the total lunar eclipse on Nov. 8, 2022. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical services Administration (PAGASA), the lunar eclipse started at 5:19 PM (moonrise), and the totality of the eclipse began at 6:59 PM, and ended at 9:58 PM. Astrophotography enthusiasts gathered in various places to catch this rare event. This celestial event is expected to occur again sometime in the year 2025.

Courtesy: Duane Dizon – EBC/Net25 correspondent, Manila