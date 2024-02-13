Timberwolves dominate Clippers despite Paul George’s franchise record

By Jaina Pallasigui

Eagle News Service

LOS ANGELES (Eagle News) — In an anticipated matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers, the Timberwolves emerged with a commanding 121-100 victory. Amidst the defeat, a significant milestone was achieved as Paul George etched his name into Clippers history by becoming the all-time leader in three-pointers made for the franchise.

The Clippers entered the contest with high aspirations, looking to reclaim the top spot in the Western Conference. Fresh off a hard-fought victory against the Detroit Pistons, they aimed to continue their momentum against the Timberwolves.

Despite their best efforts, the Clippers found themselves outmatched by the Timberwolves’ relentless lineup that proved to be an insurmountable obstacle for Los Angeles.

Karl-Anthony Towns spearheaded the Timberwolves’ offensive charge, dropping 24 points. Anthony Edwards showcased his versatility with an impressive stat line of 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists, while former Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, contributed significantly with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

On the Clippers’ side, George and Kawhi Leonard both notched 18 points apiece, leading their team’s scoring efforts. James Harden chipped in with 17 points of his own, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Timberwolves’ relentless offensive onslaught.

While the loss stung, the historic achievement of George served as a reminder of the individual brilliance that fuels the team’s aspirations. With the regular season entering its final stretch, every game becomes a crucial piece of their postseason journey.

Next up, the Clippers hit the road to face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

