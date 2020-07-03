Thunderstorm advisory raised over Zambales, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Zambales and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Bataan and Quezon.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced in Romblon (Concepcion, Banton, Corcuera) and Marinduque so far.

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.