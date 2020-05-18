Thunderstorm advisory raised over southern M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over southern Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said apart from Las Pinas, Muntinlupa and Paranaque; parts of Laguna, in particular San Pedro, Binan, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Alaminos and San Pablo; Quezon particularly in Real and General Nakar; Cavite; and Batangas, in Lipa, Santo Tomas, Malvar, Balete, MataasnaKahoy and Talisay; are experiencing moderate to heavy rainshowers.

The same conditions are expected in Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan and Rizal within the next two hours.