Thunderstorm advisory raised over southern M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over southern Metro Manila and other areas.
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said apart from Las Pinas, Muntinlupa and Paranaque; parts of Laguna, in particular San Pedro, Binan, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Alaminos and San Pablo; Quezon particularly in Real and General Nakar; Cavite; and Batangas, in Lipa, Santo Tomas, Malvar, Balete, MataasnaKahoy and Talisay; are experiencing moderate to heavy rainshowers.
The same conditions are expected in Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan and Rizal within the next two hours.
“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.