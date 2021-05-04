Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Southern Luzon

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Southern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Sorsogon (Matnog, Bulan), Masbate (Uson, Dimasalang, Ticao Island), and Northern Samar (Allen, Lavezares, Rosario, Victoria, San Jose).

PAGASA said these conditions may persist within one to three hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” the weather bureau said.

PAGASA has said the easterlies are affecting the Philippines.

As a result, partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers are expected in the country today.