Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao, Luzon

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao and Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected over portions of Misamis Occidental, Siargao Island and Sarangani within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in Bukidnon (Malaybalay, Lantapan), Surigao del Sur (Cantilan, Madrid, Lanuza, Tandag, Bayugan), Agusan del Norte (Butuan, Magallanes, Buenavista, RT Romualdez), Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan, Prosperidad), Davao de Oro (New Bataan, Pantukan), Davao Occidental (Jose Abad Santos), Zamboanga del Norte (Sergio Osmena Sr., Mutia, La Libertad), and Zamboanga del Sur (Dumingag, Sominot, Ramon Magsaysay, Lake Wood).

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also being experienced in Albay (Libon, Ligao City, Polangui, Pio Duran, Manito), Camarines Sur (Calabanga, Minalabac, Bula, Bato, Goa, Naga City, Milaor, Ragay), Sorsogon, (Sorsogon City, Irosin, Magallanes), and Oriental Mindoro (San Teodoro,Baco).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.