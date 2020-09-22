Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao, Luzon

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao and Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Cagayan (Iguig, Piat, Santa Teresita and Solana), and Isabela (Benito Soliven and San Mariano) within 30 minutes to an hour.

PAGASA said moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers are being experienced in Abra (Luba, Pilar and Tubo), Apayao(Kabugao and Pudtol), Cagayan(Alcala, Amulung, Baggao, Gonzaga and Santa Ana), and Isabela (Gamu, Naguilian and Reina Mercedes).

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Zamboanga del Sur (Dumingag, Midsalip, Lakewood), Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, and South Cotabato within the next one to two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in portions of Zamboanga del Norte (Siayan, Sindangan, Leon T. Postigo, Salug, Godod), Misamis Oriental (Claveria, Gingoog), Bukidnon, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental (Tarragona, Caraga, Manay, Baganga), Agusan del Sur (Bayugan, SanLuis, Loreto, Veruela, Rosario, Bunawan), Davao City, and Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Kapalong).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.