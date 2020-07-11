Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected over portions of Davao Occidental (Sarangani Island) and Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Tungawan).

These conditions are being experienced in Zamboanga del Norte (Dipolog, Katipunan, Labason, Gutalac, Kalawit, Sibuco), Zamboanga del Sur (Tabina), Zamboanga City, Basilan, and Sulu.

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.