Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration saido moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are expected over Surigao del Sur (Cortes, Tandag, Carrascal), Iligan City, Lanao del Norte (Linamon, Matungao, Baloi, Tagoloan) and Sultan Kudarat (Kalamansig).

These conditions are being experienced in Surigao del Norte (SiargaoIs, SocorroIs., SurigaoCity, Tagana-an, SanFrancisco), Dinagat Islands, Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang), Zamboanga Sibugay (Buug, Diplahan, Malangas, Imelda, Siay, Kabasalan), and Zamboanga del Norte (Leon Postigo, Godod).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.