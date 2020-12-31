Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Bukidnon, Davao del Sur, Sarangani and South Cotabato.

These conditions are being experienced in Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel, Gov. Generoso), Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Laak), and Davao Occidental.

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas which may persist within one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.