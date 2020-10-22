Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Agusan del Norte, Davao Oriental, Sultan Kudarat within the next one to two hours.

These conditions are being experienced over portions of Davao Occidental (Malita, Santa Maria), Sarangani (Malungon), and South Cotabato (Polomolok, Tupi, Tampakan, T’Boli, Lake Sebu).

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas, and may persist within one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.