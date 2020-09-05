Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced in portions of Misamis Occidental, Sultan Kudarat (Kalamansig), Agusan del Norte (Cabadbaran, Magallanes), Davao Del Norte (Carmen, Tagum), and North Cotabato (Alamada, Arakan) within the next one to two hours.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in portions of Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental (Claveria), Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur (Dumingag, Mahayag, Molave, Bayog), Zamboanga Sibugay (Kabasalan, Naga, Titay), Davao de Oro, and Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bunawan).

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.