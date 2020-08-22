Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Agusan del Sur, Davao Occidental, Sarangani, and Misamis Occidental within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in Surigao del Sur (Bislig, Lingig, Tagbina, San Agustin, Lianga, Marihatag), Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel, Baganga, Caraga), Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Nabunturan, Compostela, Maragusan) and Zamboanga City.

Meanwhile, light to at times moderate rains are affecting portions of Davao del Norte, Davao City, South Cotabato, and North Cotabato.

PAGASA said the conditions were due to thunderstorms.

Earlier, the weather bureau said rains were expected in Mindanao due to a cloud cluster seen in the region.

The chances of the cloud cluster developing into a weather disturbance, however, PAGASA had said, were low.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flashfloods and landslides,” the weather bureau said.