Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said heavy to intense rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced particularly in Las Pinas and Caloocan; and in San Clemente, Camiling, SantaIgnacia, Mayantoc, SanJose, Capas, Bamban in Tarlac; Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Marcelino in Zambales; Hermosa, Mariveles in Bataan; Lubao, Floridablanca in Pampanga; San Jose Del Monte, Santa Maria, Meycauayan in Bulacan; Bacoor, Imus, Dasmarinas, General Trias, Trece Martires in Cavite; Rosario in Batangas; and San Narciso in Quezon.

PAGASA said these conditions may persist within two hours and may affect nearby areas.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also expected over Nueva Ecija, Laguna and Rizal.