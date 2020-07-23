Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said heavy to intense rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced in Quezon City, Manila, Caloocan, Malabon, Valenzuela, Navotas, Marikina, Pasig, Mandaluyong, San Juan and Makati in the National Capital Region in particular.

The same conditions are being experienced in Rizal (San Mateo, Rodriguez, Antipolo, Cainta); Bulacan (San Jose Del Monte, Santa Maria, Pandi, Angat, Marilao, Meycauayan, Bocaue); Zambales (Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Marcelino); Cavite (Maragondon); Batangas (Nasugbu, Tuy, Balayan); and Quezon (Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan).

PAGASA said these may persist within two hours and may affect nearby areas.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds, on the other hand, are expected over Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Bataan, Pampanga and Laguna.