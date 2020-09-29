Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Luzon, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Luzon and Mindanao.

In Southern Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Camarines Sur (Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Presentacion), Sorsogon (Irosin, Bulusan, Juban), Oriental Mindoro (Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan), and Masbate (Cawayan, Palanas, Dimasalang).

PAGASA said these conditions may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

In Mindanao, moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Lanao del Norte Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Lanao del Sur, Sultan Kudarat, Zamboanga del Norte, and Basilan within the next one to two hours.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in South Cotabato (T’boli, Tupi, Lake Sebu, Polomolok, Tampakan), and Maguindanao (Datu Blah T. Sinsuat, South Upi) and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.