Thunderstorm advisory raised over Metro Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Laguna and Quezon within the next two hours.

Moderate to occasional heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are also expected over portions of Zamboanga del Norte (Dipolog City, Katipunan, Manukan, Jose Dalman, Piñan), Lanao del Norte (Munai, Tangcal, Tubod, Lala, Nunungan), and Lanao del Sur (Marantao).

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas within the next 30 minutes to two hours.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced over portions of Leon T. Postigo, also in Zamboanga del Norte, and Mount Malindang in Misamis Occidental.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.