Thunderstorm advisory raised over M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced in Caloocan, Quezon City, Valenzuela, particularly, and in Pampanga (Porac, Angeles City), Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo, Cainta, Taytay, JalaJala, Pililla), Quezon (GeneralNakar, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Perez, Alabat), Bulacan, and Laguna.

PAGASA said these may persist within two hours.

The same conditions are expected over  Zambales, Cavite, Batangas, and Bataan within the next two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

 

