Thunderstorm advisory raised over M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Bataan and Batangas within the next two hours.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Tarlac (Mayantoc, SanJose), Nueva Ecija (GeneralTinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon), Zambales (Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig), Pampanga (Mabalacat, Porac), Cavite (Amadeo, Mendez), Laguna (Cavinti, Luisiana), Quezon (Sampaloc), Bulacan (Norzagaray), and Rizal (Rodriguez).

In southern Luzon, moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also being experienced over Albay (Mt Mayon, Ligao City, Polangui, Oas, Guinobatan, Malilipot, Tabaco City), Sorsogon (Pilar, Donsol), and Masbate (Uson, Milagros, Mandaon).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flashfloods and landslides,” PAGASA said.