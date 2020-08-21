Thunderstorm advisory raised over M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cavite and Rizal are also experiencing moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds.

The same conditions are also being experienced in Oriental Mindoro (Bulalacao, Mansalay, Roxas, Bongabong, Bansud).

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

The weather bureau said the same conditions are expected over Bulacan, Laguna and Quezon within the next two hours.