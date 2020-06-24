Thunderstorm advisory raised over M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also expected over Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Pampanga and Batangas within the next two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in Cavite (General Trias, Tanza, Silang, Carmona), Laguna (Santa Rosa, Biñan), Bulacan (Bustos, San Rafael, Baliuag, Plaridel, Dona Remedios Trinidad), Tarlac (Capas), Rizal (San Mateo) and in Quezon (Calauag, Mauban).

PAGASA said these may persist within two hours may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.