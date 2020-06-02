Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over Tarlac, Bataan, other areas

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Tarlac and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Bataan, Laguna and Quezon within the next two hours, too.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Caloocan in Metro Manila; Meycauayan, Marilao, Santa Maria, San Miguel in Bulacan; Rodriguez in Rizal; San Isidro, Gapan in Nueva Ecija; Candaba in Pampanga; Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Castillejos in Zambales; Imus, General Trias, Tanza, Indang, Maragondon, General Emilio Aguinaldo in Cavite; and Nasugbu, Tuy, Calaca in Batangas.