Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Tarlac, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Tarlac and other areas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan and Batangas within the next two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in Mauban, Sampaloc in Quezon which may persist within two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.