Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are expected over Lanao del Sur, Iligan City, Zamboanga City, Maguindanao (Matanog, Barira), Sarangani (Alabel), and Basilan.

PAGASA said these conditions are due to thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said these conditions are already being experienced in Bukidnon (Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Libona, Baungon, Talakag), and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” it said, as it urged the public to keep monitoring for updates.