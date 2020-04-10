Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are expected over Zamboanga Sibugay within the next 1 to 2 hours.

PAGASA said this was due to thunderstorms.

These conditions are already being experienced in Bayog, Lakewood, Midsalip, Dumingag in Zamboanga del Sur; and in Sindangan, Leon Posigo, Salug, Godod, Siayan, Tampilisan in Zamboanga del Norte.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.