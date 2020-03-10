Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Zamboanga City within the next 30 minutes to 1 hour.
These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Basilan.
“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.