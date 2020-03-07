Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration saidt moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Camiguin, Agusan del Norte, and Davao City within the next one to two hours.

Thesw conditions are being experienced in Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Bukidnon, Lanao del Sur, , Maguindanao, Davao del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.