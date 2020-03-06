Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Lanao del Sur, Davao Oriental and Basilan within the next one to two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in Talakag, Baungon, Lantapan in Bukidnon; Baroy, Lala, Magsaysay, Kulambogan in Lanao del Norte; Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, Cabadbaran, RT.Romualdez in Agusan del Norte; Surigao del Norte; Lanuza, Cortes, TandagCity, San Miguel, Tago, Bayabas, Marihatag, Cagwait in Surigao del Sur; and in Sarangani Island, Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental.

PAGASA said the same conditions are expected in Tudela, Clarin, Ozamiz city, Tangub, Bonifacio in Misamis Occidental; Katipunan, President Manuel A. Roxas, Manukan, Jose Dalman in Zamboanga del Norte; and in Olutanga, Talusan, Mabuhay in Zamboanga Sibugay.

PAGASA said these conditions may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.