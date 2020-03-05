Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Dinagat Islands and Agusan del Norte within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said this was due to localized thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said these conditions are being experienced in Claver, Socorro, and Siargao Islands in Surigao del Norte; in Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Cortes, Tandag City, San Miguel, Tago, Bayabas, Marihatag, Cagwait, San Agustin in Surigao del Sur; and in Sibagat, Bayugan and Esperanza in Agusan del Sur.