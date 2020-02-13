Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Bukidnon and Maguindanao.
PAGASA said these conditions were expected within the next one to two hours.
PAGASA said these conditions were being experienced in Davao City; Mati, Governor Generoso, San Isidro in Davao Oriental; South Cotabato; Kiamba and Maitum in Sarangani; Sultan Kudarat; and in Antipas and Arakan in North Cotabato.
“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.