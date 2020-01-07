Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao today, Jan. 7.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Davao de Oro, Davao Occidental, Maguindanao, Zamboanga City and Basilan within one to two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in Agusan del Sur, particularly in Veruela, Trento, Bunawan and Santa Josefa; in Davao del Norte, particularly in Mawab and Tagum; in Davao Oriental, particulalry in Baganga and Caraga; in Sarangani, particularly in Kiamba, Massim and Maitum; and in South Cotabato, particularly in General Santos, Tiboli, Surallah, banga, Sto. Nino and Norala.

PAGASA said the same conditions are being experienced in Senator Ninoy Aquino, Bagumbayan and Insulan in Sultan Kudarat.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.