Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over N. Ecija, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Nueva Ecija and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also expected over Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Quezon and Laguna within the next two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in Bataan (Hermosa, Orani, Samal), Batangas (Laurel, Cuenca, Alitagtag, Santa Teresita, San Nicolas), and Cavite(Alfonso).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.