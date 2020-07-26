Metro, Weather Forecast

Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over M. Manila, other areas

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Pampanga and Tarlac as well within the next two hours.

The weather bureau said these conditions are  being experienced in Zambales (Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria), Bataan (Morong), Cavite (Magallanes), Batangas (Nasugbu), Quezon (Pagbilao, Tagkawayan, Dolores, Panukulan), Nueva Ecija (Palayan), Laguna (SanPablo), Bulacan (Norzagaray), and Rizal.

In Southern Luzon, Northern Samar (1st district), Sorsogon (2nd District, Castilla) and Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Cabusao, Libmanan) are also having the same conditions, PAGASA said.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” the weather bureau said.

