Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Pampanga and Tarlac as well within the next two hours.

The weather bureau said these conditions are being experienced in Zambales (Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria), Bataan (Morong), Cavite (Magallanes), Batangas (Nasugbu), Quezon (Pagbilao, Tagkawayan, Dolores, Panukulan), Nueva Ecija (Palayan), Laguna (SanPablo), Bulacan (Norzagaray), and Rizal.

In Southern Luzon, Northern Samar (1st district), Sorsogon (2nd District, Castilla) and Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Cabusao, Libmanan) are also having the same conditions, PAGASA said.