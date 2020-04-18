Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also expected over Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Batangas, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija within the next two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in General Nakar, Panukulan, Polilio, Atimonan, PadreBurgos, Plaridel, Unisan, Agdangan in Quezon; and in Maragondon, General Emilio Aguinaldo and Magallanes in Cavite.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.