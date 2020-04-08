Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said apart from Metro Manila, Nueva Ecija, Rizal, Quezon, Pampanga and Tarlac will have moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds in the next two hours.

PAGASA said so far, these conditions are being experienced in San Jose del Monte and Santa Maria in Bulacan; and in Santa Cruz and Candelaria in Zambales.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.