Three senior police officials promoted to key PNP posts

(Eagle News) –Philippine National Police Guillermo Eleazar has designated three senior police officials to key PNP posts.

The PNP said Police Brigadier General Oliver A. Enmodias now heads the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG), the PNP operating unit tasked to implement the PNP internal disciplinary policy against irregularities, corruption and abuse by police personnel.

Enmodias was the second-in-command in the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) as the deputy director for administration.

He replaced Police Brigadier General Flynn E. Dongbo, who, in turn, was designated regional director of the Police Regional Office 6 in Western Visayas.

Dongbo took the post left vacant by Police Brigadier General Rolando Miranda who retired on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Police Colonel Leumar U. Abugan assumed Enmodias’ CIDG post prior to his new designation.

All designations took effect today on Wednesday, Nov. 10.