Three missing after heavy Swiss flooding

GENEVA, June 22, 2024 (AFP) – Swiss authorities in the southeastern canton of Grisons said Saturday that they were searching for three people missing after heavy flooding the previous day in the region.

Police said a woman feared to have been swept away had been found alive after being caught in torrential rain and thunderstorms that caused landslides and flooding in the Mesolcina valley and forces dozens of residents to be briefly evacuated.

“Intensive searches are under way for the three people still listed as missing,” police said in a statement, adding they were likely at home when floodwaters swept away three houses along with three vehicles.

Local media reports said the missing included an elderly woman and a couple.

One police rescue vehicle was also swept away by the floodwaters but police said two colleagues inside were able to get out and swim to safety.

Police urged people to stay away from the worst-hit areas and not attempt their own rescue searches.

Several villages were left without electricity and drinking water following the storm, local reports said.

Recent days have seen other areas of Switzerland, including the ski resort of Zermatt, affected by heavy rainfall with several roads cut off and rail services hit.

President Viola Amherd posted on X that her thoughts were with those people affected.