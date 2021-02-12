Three 24-hr vaccination centers eyed in Taguig City

(Eagle News) — Taguig City is targeting to open three 24-hour vaccination centers as part of a line-up of 40 vaccination centers across the city so that more of its residents will be immunized as soon as the vaccines are delivered.

“Our target here is not only speed but safety, efficiency and accessibility. Our 24-hour hubs and our community vaccine centers will help us hit our objectives, This will open the opportunity for more citizens to get vaccinated and not have them worry about time,” said Taguig City Mayor Lino Cayetano in a statement.

The location of the 24-hour vaccination centers are as follows: one in BGC in Barangay Fort Bonifacio; one near Vista Mall in Barangay Calzada-Tipas; and the Lakeshore Vaccine Training and Information Center. The latter has already been hailed as “model” facility by the national government.

“The target of the City is to be able to establish 200 vaccination teams to vaccinate 630,000 Taguigeños in 60-90 days,” said a statement from the Taguig City government.

“The 24-hour vaccination hubs will not only be more convenient but will also allow a faster turnaround. These vaccination hubs are also strategically positioned in Taguig and are easily accessible to residents,” it added.

There is an ongoing registration in the city for those to receive the vaccines against COVID-19 including priority groups for the initial vaccination phase.

(with a report from Mar Gabriel, Eagle News Service)