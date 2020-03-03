Thousands take to street in Albanian judge row

TIRANA, Albania (AFP) — Thousands protested on Monday in Albania’s capital city Tirana against a left-wing government that they accuse of trying to take control of the judiciary.

President Ilir Meta, who organized the rally with the backing of the center-right opposition, accused Prime Minister Edi Rama of trying to control the nomination of judges to the Constitutional Court.

Rama’s government launched a vetting procedure in 2016 aimed at rooting out corrupt judges and boosting the rule of law — as part of Albania’s attempt to woo the European Union.

But Meta told the crowd Rama was “kidnapping” the court, adding: “This is not the rule of law but the power of those who want to control everything in a mafia-style manner.”

“Rama, leave!” chanted the protesters who gathered at Tirana’s main boulevard and waved the country’s red flags featuring a black double-headed eagle.

All but one of the judges on the nine-member Constitutional Court have resigned or been removed as a result of the reform, rendering the court inactive since mid-2018.

Six judges still need to be named but the nomination has turned into a bitter fight between political parties.

Rama’s Socialists launched a procedure to oust Meta, who tried to postpone local elections last June.

Albania is waiting for the European Union to decide on its application to open accession talks.

Meanwhile, Rama told local media that the accusations by Meta and the opposition were “against Albania efforts to get the green light for opening of EU membership talks this spring”.

Last year Rama, who has been in power since 2013, faced months of sometimes violent protests organized by the opposition, which accused him of crime and corruption links.

The European Commission said on Monday that Albania — along with fellow Balkans hopeful North Macedonia — had “delivered further tangible and sustainable results”.

“Therefore, the Commission’s recommendation to open accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia remains valid,” it said in a regular update.

