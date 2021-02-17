ASEAN IN FOCUS

Thousands rally in Myanmar’s Yangon despite military build up

Protesters hold signs as they block a road during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 17, 2021. (Photo by YE AUNG THU / AFP)

YANGON, Myanmar (AFP) — Thousands were rallying in Yangon Wednesday to protest against the military coup despite a build-up of troops and fears of violence escalating.

“Today is the day we have to fight till the end. We need to show our unity and strength to end the military rule. People need to come out on the streets,” a 21-year-old university student told AFP.

UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews said he feared the situation was spiralling out of control, with reports of soldiers being brought into the commercial capital from outlying regions.

