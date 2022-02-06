Thousands of dead fish found in the Bay of Biscay

Posted by Alma Angeles on

More in Europe:

A handout photo made available by Sea Shepherd on February 4, 2022 shows some of the 100,000 dead blue merlus that were thrown on February 3 into the sea, off the coast of La Rochelle, western France, by one of the four factory ships operating in the area. (Photo by SEA SHEPHERD / AFP)

Images from the Sea Shepherd NGO shows tens of thousands of dead fish floating on the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, 300 km from the French city of La Rochelle in the Bay of Biscay, allegedly discarded by the “Margiris”, one of the largest fishing vessels in the world. An administrative investigation has been opened.

Join Eagle News on Telegram
A handout photo made available by Sea Shepherd on February 4, 2022 shows a general view of the 100,000 dead blue merlus that were thrown on February 3 into the sea, off the coast of La Rochelle, western France, by one of the four factory ships operating in the area. (Photo by SEA SHEPHERD / AFP)