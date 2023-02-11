Thousands join latest round of Portuguese teachers’ protests

Lisbon, Portugal | AFP |

Thousands of teachers from across Portugal marched through the streets of Lisbon on Saturday in the latest round of protests demanding higher pay and better working conditions.

More than 150,000 people took part in the rally, according to the National Federation of Teachers (FENPROF), the profession’s main union.

“This is probably the biggest demonstration of teachers” in Portugal, said FENPROF secretary general Mario Nogueira.

“We are outraged,” Augusto Figueiredo, a technology teacher from Rio Maior, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Lisbon, told AFP.

“Miserable salaries, discriminatory appraisals, inhuman schedules… this is the reality of our profession today,” added the 64-year-old.

“We’re really tired, no one is listening to us, this government needs to listen to us,” Joao Tristao, a sports teacher, told AFPTV.

Teachers are calling for an improvement in the terms of tenure and career progression, and salaries to keep pace with inflation.

They also want their real working hours to be taken into account.

“This working time must be recognised,” said Maria da Luz Ribeiro, an English teacher who worries about “the future of teachers and schools in Portugal”.

“I was forced to work longer to try to improve my pension,” said the 68-year-old, who stopped working last year.

Saturday’s national demonstration comes after a series of protests and rotating strikes by region, which have led to school closures.

The ministry of education insists the teachers’ strike movement has run out of steam since the end of January.

The ministry is set to meet unions for a new round of talks next week.

© Agence France-Presse