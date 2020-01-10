Thousands, including OFWs, attend relaunch of INC’s “Kabayan Ko, Kapatid Ko” in Japan

By Tyra’nell Pille Lu

EBC Japan Bureau/Eagle News Service

TOKYO, Japan (Eagle News) — The new year opened with a simultaneous relaunching of the humanitarian worldwide project, Kabayan Ko, Kapatid Ko” (My Countrymen, My Brethren) organized by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ), which here in Japan was held in five locations.

The event also reached out to various Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) worldwide.

In Japan, the event gathered thousands of people in the Kanto, Kansai, Chugoku, Kyushu and the Chubu regions.

This event was open to all with a special invitation to OFWs.

It opened with a Bible study, followed by a short video presentation and a musical entertainment.

As the guests left their respective venues, they were given food and drinks, as well as goodwill bags filled with toiletries and daily necessities.

“People need friends and companionship in this life, especially the OFWs and those who are living far away from their loved ones who are in dire loneliness,” Tokyo, Japan District Minister, Bro. Manny SV. Benedicto, said.

Japan may be considered a rich country but that does not guarantee happiness, he added.

This is the reason the INC extends not only material help to their countrymen but more so, their friendship to non-members to provide a support group to those Filipinos and other nationalities who are experiencing extreme sadness from homesickness, loneliness and being far away from their loved ones, Bro. Benedicto explained.

Invited guests expressed their gratefulness, saying they are also inspired and encouraged to attend these events as it made them happy, considering — as well — the warm welcome they received from the INC members that eased their homesickness.

Because of the joy it brought them, some guests said that they had even attended such events for a number of times already.

The INC, which was first registered in the Philippines in 1914 and is now, a global church, has already reached millions of people worldwide through their various “Aid To Humanity” activities.