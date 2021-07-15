Temporary site in Glorietta accepting passport applications from people who need to travel for urgent reasons: DFA

Walk-ins, however, still not allowed

(Eagle News) — The Temporary Off-site Passport Service in Glorietta is accepting passport applications from individuals who need to travel for medical or other emergency reasons.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the TOPS in Makati, which is being used as an extension office of its Aseana’s courtesy lane, is also accepting applications from other “courtesy lane” individuals such as senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, minors aged 7 and below, solo parents, and overseas Filipino workers.

Eligible applicants, however, must still book an appointment by emailing the Courtesy Lane Section at [email protected].

Only those with confirmed appointments will be accommodated.

“Walk-ins will not be entertained in line with existing IATF guidelines on social distancing and the need to limit the number of persons in enclosed spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the department said.

The DFA said they should submit proof of their eligibility when they request an appointment.

It said priority will be given to those with urgent travel (medical or emergency reasons) needs.

“Please also include proof of necessity to travel urgently. Kindly be advised that a booked flight is not an accepted proof of urgency, as travelers have been advised not to book flights if their travel documents are not updated,” the department said.

The DFA, meanwhile, said applicants who do not meet the requirements for the use of the courtesy lane may book their appointments at other TOPS locations through the website http://www.passport.gov.ph.

“The Department thanks the public for its understanding as it endeavors to provide its services while observing health and safety protocols to ensure the safety of our applicants and personnel,” the DFA said.