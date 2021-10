GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) — World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is the sole candidate for the leadership of the UN health agency when his current term expires, a diplomatic source told AFP on Friday.

The 56-year-old Ethiopian former health and foreign minister has been at the forefront of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Elected to the WHO leadership in 2017, his term expires in August next year.

