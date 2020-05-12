TD Ambo forecast to intensify into a Tropical Storm by tomorrow – PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Tropical Depression “Ambo” is “forecast to intensify into a Tropical Storm” by tomorrow, Wednesday, May 13, according to the country’s weather bureau, PAGASA.

It was estimated 410 kilometers East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte as of 3 p.m. today, Tuesday, May 12, and is moving north northeast slowly, according to PAGASA, the country’s weather bureau.

“Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 may be raised over portion of Eastern Visayas today, May 12, in anticipation of potentially strong winds associated with the Tropical Depression,” a PAGASA forecast said.

By tomorrow morning, Wednesday, May 13, it is forecast to be 305 kilometers east of Borongan City, and by Thursday, May 14, it is forecast to be 145 kilometers east of Juban, Sorsogon.

This means that by Thursday, it will get closer to the eastern Visayas landmass, and can turn into a severe tropical storm, according to PAGASA.

“Ambo” has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

In its 11 a.m. forecast, PAGASA said “TD ‘Ambo’ is forecast to intensify into a Tropical Storm within 24 hours.”

The next weather bulletin is expected at 11 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, May 12.

Mindanao and Eastern Visayas is forecast to have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms brought about by the trough of Tropical Depression Ambo. There could be possible flash floods or landslides due to at times heavy rainshowers.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, is forecast to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms, according to PAGASA.

(Eagle News Service)